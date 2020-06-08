MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Face masks are being sold on Amazon of George Floyd’s fatal arrest.
The masks, which depict former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck, are being sold online by a brand called Adsfghrehr for $12.99.
Protesters across the country have been seen wearing face masks, some with messages like “I can’t breathe.”
Floyd was killed May 25 in south Minneapolis, after a 911 call about a counterfeit $20 bill ended with Floyd’s death at the hands of four police officers, who have been fired from the MPD and all face criminal charges.
Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, accusing him of causing Floyd’s death without intent. He was seen around the world with his knee on Floyd’s neck as he said, “I can’t breathe.”
Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng have all been charged with aiding and abetting in the crime.
On Thursday, family, friends and community members gathered to remember and celebrate Floyd’s life.
Chauvin is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday.
