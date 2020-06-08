MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead following an overnight crash involving three vehicles in northeast Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department said Monday that the crash happened after a vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of Lowry Avenue and Marshall Street Northeast.
It’s unclear if a car going west on Lowry or an SUV going south on Marshall ran the light, but the two vehicles collided at the intersection. One of the vehicles then slammed into a nearby van.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not say which vehicle he was inside.
Emergency crews brought three other people to area hospitals. All are believed to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash is under investigation by police and the Minnesota State Patrol.
