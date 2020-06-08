MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Monday will be one of hottest days of the year so far, with sunny skies and highs in the 90s.
The National Weather Service says severe storms could develop in the afternoon and evening hours in northwestern and central Minnesota. The primary threat from these storms are large hail and damaging winds.
Severe thunderstorms may affect western Minnesota tonight. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/fd4qnrULqN
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) June 8, 2020
Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says temperatures Monday will surge into the mid-90s for most of Minnesota. The air will feel humid, but there’ll be a strong breeze, with gusts around 30 mph.
On Tuesday, moisture from tropical storm Cristobal will push into Minnesota, bringing heavy rain to the Twin Cities on Tuesday and Wednesday.
After this mid-week soaking, temperatures look to fall back into the 70s. For those making weekend plans, expect sunny skies and mild temperatures across the board.
