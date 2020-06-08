



— A day after a majority of Minneapolis City Council members announced their intent to disband the city’s police department, President Donald Trump is calling for law and order.

On Monday morning, Trump tweeted: “LAW & ORDER, NOT DEFUND AND ABOLISH THE POLICE. The radical Left Democrats have gone Crazy!”

The statement comes after nine out of 13 Minneapolis City Council members stood up on a stage at a Powderhorn Park rally Sunday and announced their intent to defund and dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department following George Floyd’s death.

Part of their vision for a post-police world included redirecting the MPD budget toward youth programs, mental health services and addiction treatment. Calling family, neighbors or social workers in times of crisis was also suggested.

“Police are not the right response for a myriad of issues: mental health crises, domestic violence calls, opioid overdoses,” said Council Member Phillipe Cunningham.

Cunningham says revising the city budget later this month due to COVID-19 gives the council an opportunity to explore next steps. He also said they’ll be “hitting 2021’s budget very hard.”

Cunningham said he didn’t yet know who people would call in an emergency instead of 911.

A complete dismantlement of MPD could be difficult.

The city’s charter requires the council to fund a police force proportionate to population, which comes out to about 723 officers based on recent estimates.

To amend the charter, it’s likely the council would have to put the question to the people in a direct vote during the next election.

MPD and the Police Officers Federation didn’t immediately return our requests for comment.

Trump also tweeted on Sunday that his Democratic contender in the presidential election, Joe Biden, supports defunding law enforcement.

Not only will Sleepy Joe Biden DEFUND THE POLICE, but he will DEFUND OUR MILITARY! He has no choice, the Dems are controlled by the Radical Left. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

On Friday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey — who does not support abolishing the police — signed a temporary restraining order (TRO) with the state of Minnesota, forcing immediate policing reforms for the Minneapolis Police Department in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

“I’ll work relentlessly with Chief Arradondo and alongside community toward deep, structural reform and addressing systemic racism in police culture. And we’re ready to dig in and enact more community-led, public safety strategies on behalf of our city. But I do not support abolishing the Minneapolis Police Department,” he said Sunday.

