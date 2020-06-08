MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Carver County say a 49-year-old man was killed after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 3:18 p.m. to the 2600 block of County Road 21 in Hollywood Township.
Upon arrival, deputies found that both drivers sustained injuries in the crash. The operator of the vehicle, a 61-year-old Silver Lake woman, was treated by paramedics for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the motorcycle, Dean Hecksel of Mayer, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say Heckel was traveling northbound on County Road 21 when he lost control of his motorcycle, swerving into oncoming traffic. The 49-year-old struck a passenger vehicle traveling southbound.
According to a witness, the front end of Hecksel’s motorcycle “jiggled” when passing another motorcyclist and then lost control, resulting in the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.
