MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz has issued a proclamation Tuesday asking Minnesotans to hold a moment of silence to honor George Floyd as his funeral service begins in Texas.
“The world watched in horror as George Floyd’s humanity was taken away from him,” Walz’s proclamation says. “We will not wake up one day and have the disease of systemic racism cured. We must do everything in our power to come together to deconstruct generations of systemic racism in our state so that every Minnesotan – black, indigenous, brown, or white – can be safe and thrive.”
The governor is asking that the moment of silence begin at 11 a.m., when Floyd’s funeral is slated to start, and last for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. That’s the amount of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck during his fatal arrest on May 25.
In honor of the funeral for George Floyd, we ask all Minnesotans to spend 8 minutes and 46 seconds in silence at 11am this morning. pic.twitter.com/tZs4JdK1Bg
— Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) June 9, 2020
Floyd’s funeral service is being held in Houston, Texas, where he spent most of his life. The service will be broadcast on WCCO-TV and streamed on CBSN Minnesota.
Floyd’s death sparked protests and riots across the country, prompting leaders in government and business to address police abuses and racial inequality.
RELATED: George Floyd Will Be Laid To Rest In Houston Tuesday
Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other former Minneapolis officers involved in the arrest have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
You must log in to post a comment.