MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State health officials are urging protesters, or anyone who helped clean up following the unrest in the Twin Cities, to get tested for COVID-19.
Free tests are being offered in the metro area every Tuesday and Wednesday for the next three weeks, from noon to 6 p.m. No one needs to be showing symptoms to get tested, and no insurance is required.
Testing locations in the Minneapolis are Holy Trinity Church, Sabathani Community Center and the New Salem Baptist Church. In St. Paul, the Oxford Community Center will serve as a testing site.
If you were out in the MSP protests, the state’s asking you get a Covid test and they’re making it pretty simple. Free, no symptoms required, walking distance from where most of the protests were. Tues + Weds 12p-6p for the next three weeks:https://t.co/iTsR3ejDRt #wcco
— Christiane Cordero (@ChristianeWCCO) June 9, 2020
The testing is not recommended to just protesters. Anyone who helped clean up, or was in a large group over the last few weeks, is encouraged to get tested.
Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says that people of color may especially want to get tested as COVID-19 has had a disproportionate effect on certain communities.
You must log in to post a comment.