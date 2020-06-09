Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An ATV crash in Hubbard County has left a 61-year-old man dead.
According to on official release, on June 7, the Hubbard Co. Sheriff’s Office reported a victim had been ejected from an ATV. The victim was in a swampy area with his head under water.
When officials arrived at the scene, they found Timmy White of Laporte, Minnesota already deceased.
The subsequent investigation showed that White had been traveling west on County road 44 when he made an abrupt turn and entered a ditch, rolling multiple times.
He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
