MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tuesday morning’s sunshine and warm temperatures are expected to give way to heavy rain and storms as the remnants of tropical storm Cristobal push into the Upper Midwest.
The National Weather Service says heavy rain showers and thunderstorms are expected across Minnesota starting Tuesday afternoon and continuing into Wednesday. The southeastern corner of the state, including the Twin Cities metro, is under a flash flood watch.
Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says that some communities near Rochester could see more than 3 inches of rain.
Showers and thunderstorms will overspread the area this afternoon and continue into Wednesday. Cooler and dry weather follows. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/r2oBDkoGpc
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) June 9, 2020
Along with the moisture from Cristobal, a cold front is also expected to wash over Minnesota, dropping temperatures into the upper 60s on Wednesday.
While clouds will linger into Thursday, the weekend looks to be sunny and mild, with highs in the upper 70s.
