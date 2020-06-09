George Floyd Latest:Click here for the latest on protests and the George Floyd death investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man is dead after a Monday evening shooting in Shakopee.

According to a release, Shakopee police responded to a call of a shooting at 7:22 p.m. When they entered the home on the 2400 block of Paha Circle, they found a man inside with gunshot wounds. He was 65-years-old.

Though the man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, he was later pronounced dead.

At the scene, officials apprehended a 23-year-old man. He was arrested for second-degree murder and is being held in the Scott County Jail pending charges. At this point, the department does not believe the man and the victim knew each other.

