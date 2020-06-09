



— It’s a summer many will spend close to home, but it doesn’t have to be spent inside your four walls.

Liz Rammer, president and CEO of Hospitality Minnesota, says many resort and hotel owners hope their out-of-state cancellations this summer will be replaced by locals wanting a quick getaway, especially with pools and dine-in partially reopening.

“You’ve got the permission slip now to get out there and enjoy all of what Minnesota has to offer,” Liz said. “Some are saying they’ll be doing good if they make 60% to 70% of their usual. Others are probably not going to be that fortunate.”

Stephen Mann has 12 theaters across the state.

“It’s been a tough struggle. It’s been a tough struggle for the industry as a whole,” Mann said.”

He says he will reopen his theaters on June 26, but with a twist.

“We’ll be opening with what we call repertory films, which is basically titles from long ago. You know, the ‘Grease’s and ‘Saturday Night Fever’s,” Mann said. “I’ve been in this business for 50 years. Everybody has a kitchen in their house, but they still go to restaurants. Well, theaters are the same way. People want to get out.”

Hollywood will release a few new films this summer, but are holding back others to see how things go.

John Edman, director of Explore Minnesota Tourism, wants Minnesotans to think about the things that are close to home.

“There’s a lot of regional parks, state parks and trails,” Edman said.

While pools can partially reopen Wednesday, some won’t. The city of St. Paul is choosing to keep its water parks closed for the summer. And zoos are also not allowed to reopen yet.

But experts say if you need to get out of the house this summer, there should be plenty of safe options available.

“As things gradually open, there’s a lot for families to do,” Edman said.

Como Zoo says its conservatory is open. Also, restaurant and bars can resume indoor dining Wednesday. Like patios, reservations are needed as they have to follow seating restrictions.