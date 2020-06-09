MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Willmar say one man is injured and another is in custody after a stabbing Tuesday evening.
According to the Willmar Police Department, officers responded just before 5 p.m. to the 400 block of 25th Street SE.
Upon arrival, officers found two individuals, a 21-year-old man, and a 30-year-old man, both from Willmar. Authorities say both individuals knew each other.
Investigators quickly learned that the 30-year-old was stabbed by the other individual. The victim was transported to Rice Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officials say the 21-year-old suspect is being held at the Kandiyohi County Jail on 2nd-degree assault, domestic assault, 5th-degree assault and obstruction of legal process.
WCCO-TV does not name suspects until they have been formally charged.
You must log in to post a comment.