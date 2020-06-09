



Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook had a breakout season in 2019, finishing in the top 10 in rushing yards (1,135) and third in rushing touchdowns (13). Now, heading into the final year of his rookie deal, the 2017 2nd round pick is looking for a new contract.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 24-year-old Cook is expected to hold out of team activities potentially through training camp until he receives a new contract.

“He’s out,” a source told ESPN. “Without a reasonable extension, he will not be showing up for camp or beyond.”

Cook is set to make $1.3 million in the final year of his rookie contract. The term “reasonable” there is up for discussion, particularly in an age in which running backs have seen their contract valuations go down in recent years. If Cook wants to be paid as the best back in the league, which he said he believes himself to be earlier this offseason, then that would mean an extension with an average salary over $16 million per year to pass Christian McCaffrey. That doesn’t appear to be the asking price, but the two sides remain at a stalemate.

According to Schefter’s reporting, Cook believes he has offered “what he thinks are “reasonable” proposals this offseason. The Vikings have been unwilling to meet his price.” This will be a story line to watch as camp draws nearer.