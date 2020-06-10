MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At a press conference Wednesday morning, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced that the force will immediately withdraw from contract negotiations with the police union.
The chief says he plans to bring in outside experts to examine how the contract with the Police Officers Federation can be restructured to provide transparency and “flexibility for true reform.”
“This is not about officers’ wages, bonuses or salaries,” Arradondo said. “This is about examining those significant matters that touch on things such as critical incident protocol, use of force, the significant role that supervisors play in this department, and also the discipline process to include both grievances and arbitration.”
There is nothing more debilitating to a chief, Arradondo explained, than when they have grounds to terminate a problem officer and a third party mechanism allows the officer to not only be back on the force, but patrolling on the streets.
