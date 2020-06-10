George Floyd Latest:Click here for the latest on protests and the George Floyd death investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Wednesday, Minnesota turned the dial further toward reopening, as restaurants, bars, and gyms are now allowed to reopen to indoor customers. Reservations are required and establishments must operate at reduced capacity.

Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:

