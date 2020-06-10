Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Wednesday, Minnesota turned the dial further toward reopening, as restaurants, bars, and gyms are now allowed to reopen to indoor customers. Reservations are required and establishments must operate at reduced capacity.
Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 9:06 a.m.: The University of St. Thomas says it plans to be fully reopened by mid-August, just in time for the fall semester.
- 6:05 a.m.: After being closed for nearly three months, the Mall of America is reopening Wednesday.
- 6:04 a.m.: Sen. John Thune, the second highest-ranking Republican in the Senate, says that the next round of COVID-19 relief isn’t expected until at least the middle of July.
- 5 a.m.: Minnesota enters phase three of reopening, as restaurants, bars and gyms are allowed to reopen to indoor customers.
