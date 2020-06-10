Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Dunn County are investigating after a man’s body was found Tuesday morning in the Chippewa River.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 10 a.m. after someone reported seeing the body upstream of the old railroad bridge in the Town of Dunn.
Upon arrival, deputies found the body of a white male and determined that the individual was deceased.
An autopsy is being conducted at the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Officials will release the identity of the individual after family and friends have been notified.
The incident remains under investigation.
