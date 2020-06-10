MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After closing in mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Mall of America is reopening Wednesday.
Shoppers will notice many signs encouraging social distancing, reduced seating, touchless hand sanitizer stations, and plexiglass dividers at checkout areas.
The mall will also have reduced hours, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., to give crews more time to thoroughly clean the building.
Not all stores and restaurants in the mall will be open. However, the mall has a list for shoppers to see which stores they can currently visit.
While malls in Minnesota were able to reopen last month under the “Stay Safe Minnesota” order, the Mall of America waited to reopen so that its stores could make necessary changes.
The mall initially planned to reopen on June 1, but pushed back the date due to unrest in the Twin Cities over the death of George Floyd.
Also on Wednesday, bars, restaurants and gyms were allowed to reopen to indoor customers. However, they must operate at reduced capacity.
