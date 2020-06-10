MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A law enforcement official has confirmed to CBS News that there were plea negotiations underway between the attorney for Derek Chauvin and the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office prior to the initial charges being brought against the ex-Minneapolis police officer in the death of George Floyd.
Further details on the plea negotiations between Chauvin’s attorney and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman have yet to be confirmed.
Days after Floyd’s May 25 death, which sparked protests and riots in the Twin Cities, Freeman charged Chauvin with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Later, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who was asked to lead the prosecution in the case, added an upgraded charge of second-degree murder against Chauvin.
The other three officers involved in Floyd’s fatal arrest have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
Widely-seen cellphone video of Floyd’s fatal arrest shows Chauvin pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd lay on his stomach, handcuffed, repeatedly saying he couldn’t breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead shortly after.
