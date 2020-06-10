Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Cloud say one man is in custody after an argument escalated to shots being fired at a home Tuesday evening.
According to St. Cloud Police, officers responded around 6:50 p.m. to the 800 block of 8th Avenue SE for a report of a shooting.
As officers arrived, one car was seen trying to leave the scene. The vehicle was stopped and a 19-year-old St. Paul man was arrested.
The investigation revealed that an argument between acquaintances resulted in several shots being fired. No one was hurt, officials say.
The suspect is being held in Sherburne County Jail on pending charges of 2nd-degree assault and reckless discharge of a firearm. WCCO-TV does not name suspects until they have been formally charged.
