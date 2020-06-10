MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is taking the next step in reopening Wednesday as restaurants, bars and gyms are now allowed to serve indoor customers.
Still, there are restrictions in place to lessen the spread of COVID-19. Bars and restaurants will only be allowed to operate at half capacity and reservations are required. Gyms will have to operate at 25% capacity. The wearing of face masks is highly encouraged.
Also allowed to reopen Wednesday are pools and indoor recreation areas. However, large concert and sporting venues remain closed under Gov. Tim Walz’s “Stay Safe Minnesota” order.
Earlier this month, salons, barbershops and tattoo parlours were allowed to reopen at reduced capacity. Customers and workers are also required to wear face masks and other protective equipment.
In Minnesota, restaurants, bars and gyms were ordered to close at the end of March. Since then, restaurants have operated via takeout and curbside while gyms pivoted to virtual classes. A number of restaurants have permanently closed amid the shutdown.
