Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Morrison County say a 66-year-old man was injured Tuesday in a farm accident.
According to the sheriff’s office, crews responded around 11:30 a.m. to a residence off 73rd Street in Buckman Township.
Officials say Gordon Boser of Pierz, Minnesota was hauling wood with his skid loader on his farm when the loader tipped forward, ejecting Boser.
The man was transported to North Memorial Hospital by North Air with head injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.