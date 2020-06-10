Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Louis County are offering residents alternative options to report an emergency after receiving several reports of cell and landline telephone issues.
According the sheriff’s office, in Buhl, both Century Link landlines and AT&T cell service has been interrupted, making it difficult for people to reach 911 services. Officials say anyone needing assistance who is unable to reach 911 should report any emergency directly at the Buhl Ambulance Hall on Jones Avenue.
The sheriff’s office recommends using a landline for anyone else in the county who is experiencing cell service issues. Additionally, AT&T suggests that customers enable WiFi calling if they’re able to do so.
