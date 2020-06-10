MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of St. Thomas is planning to be fully reopened by mid-August, just in time for the start of the fall semester.
In a statement issued Monday, the St. Paul-based private institution says it will begin a gradual reopening plan starting next week and continuing until Aug. 15, when the university plans to be fully reopened.
St. Thomas says its reopening plan has been under development for weeks and has already been reviewed by health experts. It includes new safety and sanitation protocols, guidance for faculty across departments, and contingency plans should an outbreak of COVID-19 occur.
Currently, the university is asking its students and staff for feedback on the plan. As such, details are expected to change.
St. Thomas’s plan announcement comes days after the president of the University of Minnesota said that she’ll recommend to the board of regents a return to in-person classes this fall.
