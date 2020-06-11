Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is now in phase three of reopening. That means that bars, restaurants and gyms are now open to indoor customers at reduced capacity.
Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 7:49 a.m.: Best Buy is set to reopen its stores to in-store shopping starting Monday. Both guests and employees will be asked to wear face masks.
- 7:37 a.m.: According to officials, another 1.5 million American workers sought jobless benefits last week, even as more businesses reopen.
- 5:50 a.m.: The number of Americans who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 in the U.S. has now topped 2 million since the start of the outbreak.
