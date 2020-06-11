Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Dunn County are investigating after a man’s body was found Tuesday morning in the Chippewa River.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 10 a.m. after someone reported seeing the body upstream of the old railroad bridge in the Town of Dunn.
Upon arrival, deputies found the body of a white male and determined that the individual, 66-year-old Steven Feld, was deceased. Feld was currently homeless, residing in Eau Claire.
An autopsy indicated the death was consistent with freshwater drowning. Officials say there were no traumatic injuries to the body.
The incident remains under investigation.
