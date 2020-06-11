MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota professional athletes are using their voices and platforms to lead the way for change.
After experiencing and witnessing the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, they’re stepping up in meaningful ways.
Four athletes — the Minnesota Vikings’ Anthony Harris, Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx, Minnesota United’s Jacori Hayes, and the Minnesota Wild’s Matt Dumba — spoke in a roundtable-style discussion Thursday with WCCO’s Norman Seawright III about racism in sports, racial equity and why they’re optimistic for the future.
In the video above, the four spoke about their experiences with racism, and why this generation is in much better position to make real change.
Anthony Harris and the Minnesota Vikings’ Social Justice Committee are working with All Square to help people move past felonies and misdemeanors, assist with housing, employment and career development.
The Minnesota Wild’s Matt Dumba will be partnering with the Lake Street City Council to assist with the recovery effort to restore small businesses damaged in recent unrest.
Minnesota United Football Club’s Jacori Hayes is passionate about working with the Minnesota Education Equity Partnership to help build race equity and foster excellence in classrooms.
