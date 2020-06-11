MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Advocates call it critical information in the fight against COVID-19 in Minnesota’s long-term care facilities.
After a months-long wait, the Minnesota Department of Health has released the most detailed picture yet of what’s happening inside some of these homes.
The data includes the names of each facility in the state with at least one COVID-19 case, along with how many have died from the virus, and the number of sick staff.
The executive director of Elder Voice Family Advocates says Minnesota is the only state in the country that doesn’t license assisted living facilities. They believe the pandemic underscores the problems like under-staffing can cause.
“With 80% of the deaths happening in long-term care facilities it’s really important to recognize that we’ve got systemic problems that need to be addressed. It’s invaluable information for families because that’s the information they need to base their decisions on what kind of care is being given there,” Kris Sundberg said.
A new federal website also allows users to search out nursing homes by name for specific COVID-19 information.
