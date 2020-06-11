MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Cook County Sheriff’s Office reports that someone attempted to block the spread of COVID-19 using an unorthodox method.
The sheriff’s department says someone placed a “very large” tree across Highway 61 near the county line.
Investigators don’t currently know who it was who put the tree there, but they say they believe it happened because someone was trying to stop an “influx of visitors” to the area, and in an attempt to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.
Cook County just recently announced the first positive case of the novel coronavirus. At the start of the week, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health, only Cook and Lake of the Woods counties had yet to report a positive case.
“This type of action is reckless, dangerous and uncalled for,” Sheriff Pat Eliasen said. “Not only does this endanger motorists, but there is also a significant cost to the taxpayers for removal of the tree.”
