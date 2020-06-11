MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Pohlad family, which owns the Minnesota Twins, says that it’s committing $25 million to push for racial justice in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

“Black people have experienced oppression and racism for far too long in this country,” said Bill Pohlad, the president of the Pohlad Family Foundation, in a statement. “We condemn racism in all its forms, and we are firmly committed to helping to enact meaningful change. We know this will take time and effort, and we are committed to this work beyond this seminal moment in our country’s history.”

First, the family’s foundation will put resources toward rebuilding the Twin Cities, in which rioters damaged hundreds of buildings in the days after Floyd’s death. Support will also go toward grassroots organizations providing relief to various local communities.

Looking ahead, the family, which has long worked to fight homelessness in Minnesota, will use the committed funds to dismantling institutional racism. The first steps in that effort will be listening to the community and learning about what will make lasting change in people’s lives.

“Our goal is to work in community to identify and support solutions that reflect the input of those closest to the issue and address their greatest needs,” said Susan Bass Roberts, vice president and executive director of the Pohlad Family Foundation.

The foundation’s $25 million commitment to racial justice will be in addition to the money the family puts toward housing stability and fighting homelessness.