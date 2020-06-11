MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A rally and march for swift convictions in the George Floyd case is slated for Thursday evening in downtown Minneapolis.
According to social media posts, the rally is set to begin at 5 p.m. at the Hennepin County Government Center. Co-hosting the event will be former NBA star and podcaster Stephen Jackson Sr.
“Minnesota, let’s go,” Jackson wrote on Instagram. “Together we can’t lose.”
The protesters will call for swift convictions for the four ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in Floyd’s death.
Former officer Derek Chauvin, who was videotaped kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, is charged with second-degree murder in the case, which is being helmed by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.
The other three officers — Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng — are charged with aiding and abetting murder. On Wednesday, Lane was released from jail after posting bond.
