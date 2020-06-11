Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Morrison County say a 55-year-old man was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 1:50 p.m. to an accident on 203rd Street, approximately four miles north of Little Falls in Belle Prairie Township.
Officials say a Little Falls man was traveling east on 203rd Street when his vehicle went off the road and hit a tree. The victim was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with serious injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.