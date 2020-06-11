MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — T-shirts are being sold to celebrate the life of George Floyd and to encourage universities across the country to establish a scholarship in his honor.
Wear.Love, a Minnesota brand and social enterprise startup, is pledging to donate 100% of its net proceeds from the sale of the ‘Floyd Love’ t-shirts to each university’s program that is established by June 30.
This comes after North Central University in Minneapolis announced the nation’s first George Floyd Memorial scholarship. Within a week of the announcement, nearly a dozen other universities across the country have announced their namesake scholarship to financially support the advanced education of students of color.
The goal of the campaign is to encourage more than 10 universities across the country to establish a Floyd scholarship program and to raise more than $50,000 to be donated.
The shirts start at $19.95 and can be purchased here.
