MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — T-shirts are being sold to celebrate the life of George Floyd and to encourage universities across the country to establish a scholarship in his honor.

Wear.Love, a Minnesota brand and social enterprise startup, is pledging to donate 100% of its net proceeds from the sale of the ‘Floyd Love’ t-shirts to each university’s program that is established by June 30.

This comes after North Central University in Minneapolis announced the nation’s first George Floyd Memorial scholarship. Within a week of the announcement, nearly a dozen other universities across the country have announced their namesake scholarship to financially support the advanced education of students of color.

Credit: Wear.love

The goal of the campaign is to encourage more than 10 universities across the country to establish a Floyd scholarship program and to raise more than $50,000 to be donated.

The shirts start at $19.95 and can be purchased here.

