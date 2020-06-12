George Floyd Latest:Click here for the latest on protests and the George Floyd death investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A two-vehicle crash about one and a half miles west of Bemidji that happened last weekend left six people with varying degrees of injury.

The crash involved a GMC Sonoma being driven by a 21-year-old with no passengers, and a 2001 Ford Taurus that, in addition to the 32-year-old driver, was also carrying four other people. Investigators say the former vehicle crossed the median and struck the latter.

The crash happened at about 8:25 p.m. on June 6, and near the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 89 in Eckles Township.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says both drivers “exhibited signs of impairment,” and all passengers received some level of injury in the crash.

