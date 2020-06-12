Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A two-vehicle crash about one and a half miles west of Bemidji that happened last weekend left six people with varying degrees of injury.
The crash involved a GMC Sonoma being driven by a 21-year-old with no passengers, and a 2001 Ford Taurus that, in addition to the 32-year-old driver, was also carrying four other people. Investigators say the former vehicle crossed the median and struck the latter.
The crash happened at about 8:25 p.m. on June 6, and near the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 89 in Eckles Township.
The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says both drivers “exhibited signs of impairment,” and all passengers received some level of injury in the crash.
You must log in to post a comment.