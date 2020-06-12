Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota are investigating after a 61-year-old man’s body was found Thursday floating in a lake.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called around 4 p.m. to a report of a body in shallow water on Longyear Lake in Chisholm.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim, a Chisholm man, near the edge of the shore, not far from the dock area.
Foul play is not suspected in the man’s death. However, an investigation is ongoing.
The victim’s name will be released following the notification of family.
