MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Anoka County deputies used tear gas to disperse a large group of teens reportedly fighting at Lake George Beach in Oak Grove on Friday.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at about 3:57 p.m. to Lake George Regional Park, regarding a group of people in the beach area who were becoming “unruly” and that there was a DJ on site.
It was reported that the group was roughly 300 people. The sheriff’s office received numerous calls reporting the issue at the park.
When deputies arrive on the scene, they observed about 200 people in the beach area and fights occurring in multiple areas.
Officers called for assistance to help scatter the group and to close the park. Deputies asked everyone to leave the park and told them that they were closing it. Law enforcement said many people remained and refused to leave the park.
Reports were also received of a man with a gun and that people were climbing to the roof of a bathroom building in a park. Deputies deployed a smoke canister and some of the crowd dispersed, although many refused to leave. CS irritant — tear gas — was used on the crowd and then the group finally dispersed.
Medical personnel were on hand to tend to any injuries. Authorities say that one person sought medical assistance after the event, but they were not transported to the hospital.
At this time, no one is in custody. Lake George Park will be closed through the weekend.
You must log in to post a comment.