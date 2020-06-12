MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd could still receive pension benefits starting in just a few years, even if he’s convicted. Pension officials in Minnesota confirmed to CBS News that the ex-officer, Derek Chauvin, could collect more than $1 million in benefits over the next three decades.
Chauvin, 44, was fired in May one day after video showed him putting his knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds during an arrest, leading to Floyd’s death. Chauvin now faces a second-degree murder charge and is held on $1 million bail; three other officers who were also fired were charged for aiding and abetting murder.
But Minnesota is one of several states that has no law relinquishing or reducing pension for public employees if they are convicted of felonies related to their work. This means Chauvin, who worked for the Minneapolis police department since 2001, could be eligible for pension benefits — partially funded by taxpayers — even if he’s convicted and imprisoned. Chauvin faces up to 40 years behind bars if found guilty.
