MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Judge Peter Cahill has been assigned to oversee the cases of all four former Minneapolis Police officers involved with George Floyd’s death.

Cahill started as a public defender with Hennepin County in 1984, and in 2000, started working as the chief deputy to Amy Klobuchar, who was the county attorney at the time.

On June 29, Cahill will see all four former officers at their next court appearance.

Thomas Lane, who in the widely-viewed video documenting George Floyd’s death can be seen holding down his feet, posted bail Wednesday afternoon.

