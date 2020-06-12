MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This coming Monday will mark 100 years since the Duluth lynchings, a dark stain on Minnesota’s past.
And on Friday morning, the Minnesota Board of Pardons made history: It granted the state’s first posthumous pardon to Max Mason.
Mason was one of several black men accused of raping a white woman in Duluth in the 1920s. Three other men — Elias Clayton, Elmer Jackson and Isaac McGhie — were lynched as a result. It was estimated that 10,000 people, which is about 20% of Duluth’s 1920 population, attended the gruesome event.
The doctor who examined the accuser never found any evidence of rape.
Mason was the only one convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison. He was released from prison five years later on the condition that he never return to Minnesota.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is on the Board of Pardons, reacted to the pardon Friday.
“Justice delayed is justice denied. One hundred years late, justice has been done,” Ellison said. “The Duluth lynchings are a dark stain on our history. A century later, the last few weeks have shown us that in Minnesota, we still have a need for a better quality of justice. This pardon for Max Mason is another long-delayed step toward it.”
In 2003, the City of Duluth apologized for the lynching and dedicated a memorial in the men’s honor on the site of the lynching.
