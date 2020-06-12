MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This coming Monday will mark 100 years since the Duluth lynchings, a dark stain on Minnesota’s history.

On Friday, the Minnesota Board of Pardons is poised to make history: It could grant the state’s first posthumous pardon.

The board is looking at Max Mason’s case from 1920. He was one of several black men accused of raping a white woman in Duluth.

Three men were lynched as a result. Mason was the only one convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

However, the doctor who examined their accuser never found any evidence of rape.

Mason was released from prison five years later on the condition that he never return to Minnesota.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is on the Board of Pardons. He wrote on Twitter Thursday that “justice delayed is justice denied. But 100 years later, justice can still be done.”

Gov. Tim Walz is also participating in Friday’s virtual meeting. It starts at 9 a.m. and will be live streamed on the Department of Corrections Facebook page.