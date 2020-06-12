MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 65-year-old man is dead after a Monday evening shooting in Shakopee.
According to a release, Shakopee police responded to a call of a shooting at 7:22 p.m. When they entered the home on the 2400 block of Paha Circle, they found a man inside with gunshot wounds. The man has been identified as Timothy Michael Guion.
Though the man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, he was later pronounced dead. A medical examiner determined the man died of multiple gun shot wounds, and the manner of death is determined a homicide.
At the scene, officials apprehended a 23-year-old man. He was arrested for second-degree murder and is being held in the Scott County Jail pending charges. At this point, the department does not believe the man and the victim knew each other.
Shakopee police are investigating this incident.
