MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Friday, Minnesota lawmakers will start debating big changes that could change police departments statewide.
The Minnesota House and Senate reconvene for a special session at noon. Ideas to be discussed on police reform include:
— banning police chokeholds,
— redefining when officers can use force,
— changes to how officers will be prosecuted if force is used excessively,
— giving more power to the Minnesota POST board,
— and increasing incentives for officers to live in the communities they serve.
Senate Majority leader Paul Gazelka (R) has warned against moving too quickly. Meanwhile, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz says that lawmakers will stay in session as long as they need to.
Police reform has become a priority in Minnesota, as well as other states, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody last month.
Widely-seen video of the 46-year-old’s fatal arrest on Memorial Day has prompted a global conversation about racial justice and policing in America.
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, is charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers involved in the arrest are charged with aiding and abetting murder.
