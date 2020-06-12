MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A southern Minnesota representative is calling the Christopher Columbus toppling incident at the State Capitol a “lynching-like desecration of a statue.”
During a special session in the Minnesota House Friday, Rep. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, questioned both Gov. Tim Walz’s leadership during recent unrest over George Floyd’s death and the governor’s belief in the rule of law.
“We’ve seen in the last 10 days, where he’s allowed criminals to get by with violation of the laws, destroying and burning hundreds of buildings in the largest city in the state,” Drazkowski said.
Drazkowski then brought up the incident where protesters pulled down the statue of Christopher Columbus Wednesday. The protesters say Columbus was responsible for Native American genocide, and it was time for the statue to go.
“[The incident was a] lynching-like desecration of a statue, a piece of artwork placed here by our predecessors,” Drazkowski said. “And our governor does nothing.”
Drazkowski says he’s certain that Walz will not repair the damage and restore the Columbus statue — and that it shows the governor’s lack of respect for law and order. He said he also hasn’t heard anything about any arrests in the statue incident.
The Minnesota State Patrol says that, while no one was arrested after the statue was pulled down just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, they have identified an “instigator who will face charges related to destruction of public property.”
The case will eventually be turned over to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office.
