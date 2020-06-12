MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota Board of Regents voted a unanimous “yes” to the framework for opening campuses this fall. They originally said the wouldn’t vote on the plan until July.
After months of planning and consulting with students, staff and health experts, the University of Minnesota believes it can safely resume classes at all five of its campuses.
The reopening plan includes some physical distancing, COVID-19 monitoring, testing and isolation. There is also expected to be dedicated spaces in residence halls and off-campus hotels for those under quarantine.
Last week, President Joan Gabel recommended that the university resume in-person classes as well as reopen residence halls for students. As COVID-19 changes, Gabel said the plan allows for flexibility so the U of M can change too.
At the start of the outbreak three months ago, the University of Minnesota canceled in-person classes for the rest of the spring semester.
As of Friday, there have now been almost 30,000 positive cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, with approximately 1,250 deaths due to the coronavirus.
Among the moves toward reopening the state of Minnesota, the University of St. Thomas had already announced plans to reopen by mid-August.
