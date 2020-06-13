George Floyd Latest:Click here for the latest on protests and the George Floyd death investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Service along the Blue and Green Line LRT was disrupted Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Trains were not serving Nicollet Mall Station and Government Plaza station for a short time due to a demonstration in the area.

As of 2:53 p.m., Metro Transit reported that trains are now resuming regular service. Officials say they are working to get back on schedule.

