MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Service along the Blue and Green Line LRT was disrupted Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis.
Trains were not serving Nicollet Mall Station and Government Plaza station for a short time due to a demonstration in the area.
2:53 p.m. METRO Blue & Green Line service update: The demonstration has moved away from the tracks and trains are now resuming regular service. Thanks for your patience as we work to get back on schedule. -JN
— Metro Transit (@MetroTransitMN) June 13, 2020
As of 2:53 p.m., Metro Transit reported that trains are now resuming regular service. Officials say they are working to get back on schedule.
