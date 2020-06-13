MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Saturday that the number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Minnesota has risen to 30,172, up 394 from Friday. Nine more people also died, bringing the death total to 1,283.
Currently, 390 people are in Minnesota hospitals battling COVID-19, with 191 in intensive care beds. Health officials are keeping a close eye on ICU capacity, as beds are increasingly being taken up by COVID-19 patients and those undergoing elective surgeries.
Since the start of the outbreak in March, over 407,000 people in Minnesota have been tested for COVID-19. Of those who have contracted the virus — 25,620 — have recovered and no longer need to be in isolation, state health officials say.
MORE: MDH’s Situation Update For COVID-19
The state’s goal is to be able to process 20,000 tests a day, which is enough for any resident showing symptoms to get tested. On Friday, over 12,784 people were tested for the virus in Minnesota.
For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild, such as fever and coughing. However, the disease, which attacks the lungs, can be deadly to the elderly and those with underlying issues.
