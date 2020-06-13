MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Scott County say no one was hurt after a house fire early Saturday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, crews responded around 3 a.m. to a home on the 2500 block of Willow Lane in Helena Township.
Upon arrival, officials witnessed the detached garage of a single-family residence fully engulfed in flames. The fire had also spread to the home, a small shed, several cars and a nearby wooded area.
Crews extinguished the fire; however, damage to the home and vehicles was substantial. Authorities say no one was hurt.
“We are thankful that all of the occupants were able to evacuate the home and there were no injuries to the residents or first responders,” said Sheriff Luke Hennen. “Our thoughts are with the family as they recover from the damage to their home.”
According to the sheriff’s office, no foul play is suspected.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
