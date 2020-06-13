Comments
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Paul are investigating after a woman was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning.
According to St. Paul Police, the incident happened on the 100 block of Larpenter Avenue W.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION:
Our Homicide and Forensic Services Units are investigating an early morning shooting on the 100 block of Larpenteur Ave W that resulted in the death of a woman.
Time & location of media availability for this incident will updated here when determined.
— Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) June 13, 2020
Limited details are available at this time but officials say the city’s Homicide and Forensic Services Units are investigating.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
