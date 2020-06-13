George Floyd Latest:Click here for the latest on protests and the George Floyd death investigation.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Paul are investigating after a woman was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning.

According to St. Paul Police, the incident happened on the 100 block of Larpenter Avenue W.

Limited details are available at this time but officials say the city’s Homicide and Forensic Services Units are investigating.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

