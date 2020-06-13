Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man responsible for Goldy Gopher mascot’s modern look at the University of Minnesota passed away peacefully at his home on June 6.
Steve Wanvig worked for Jostens for 38 years as an artist. He was born and raised in Minneapolis, playing hockey for the DeLaSalle Islanders, and graduating from the university.
The U first hired Jostens to redesign Goldy in 1985 and Wanvig took on the project, creating the tough, yet friendly gopher. After some criticism, Wanvig tweaked his creation in 1986, removing Goldy’s furrowed brow. That rendition remains today.
Wanvig was 70 years old.
