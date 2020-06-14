MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Six people have been injured after an early morning shooting in north Minneapolis.
Officers arrived at the 200 Club on West Broadway just before 2:00 a.m. on Sunday. By the time they arrived, however, they learned all the victims had been taken by private transport to a hospital.
Their preliminary investigation showed that a fight had broken out at an establishment on the block. The fight spilled out into the streets and shots fired. The suspects fled prior to the officers’ arrival.
While the investigation continued at West Broadway, other officers responded to both hospitals to check for victims. Three had gone to Hennepin County Medical Center, while two had gone to North Memorial. Another victim was found a few blocks away from the shooting scene and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.
Police had learned of the event through ShotSpotter activation.
