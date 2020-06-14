MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twin Cities faith leaders organized a discussion Sunday with members of the north Minneapolis community to talk about the future.
The conversation was held at North Commons Park, where organizers wanted to hear from people about how to create safe communities beyond policing.
This comes as the debate continues about reforming, defunding, or even dismantling the Minneapolis Police Department. Resident Ebony Chambers was part of the conversation.
“As a single Black mom trying to raise a son, and you don’t know if he’s going to come home, you know? And so it was very hurtful to have to go through the experience that I had to go through,” Chambers said.
Organizers say they want to create a Minneapolis where every person has the freedom to breathe, regardless of their skin color.
